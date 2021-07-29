HCL Technologies appoints Jill Kouri as Chief Marketing Officer

HCL Technologies announced Jill Kouri's addition to the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer.

A top marketing executive with nearly 30 years of corporate and agency B2B services experience, Kouri will lead the company's global marketing programs to advance HCL's focus on helping companies reimagine their business for the digital age.

Kouri joins HCL Technologies most recently from JLL (NYSE: JLL), where she was Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, for seven years. Prior to that, she spent 14 years in increasingly senior marketing leadership roles at Accenture.

