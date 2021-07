SRF Executive Chairman and Director to step down

On 31 March 2022

The Board of SRF at its meeting held on 28 July 2021 has taken note that Arun Bharat Ram has expressed his intention to step down as Executive Chairman and Director of the Company from the closing of business hours on 31 March 2022.

The Board has recommended his appointment as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a period of five years wef 01 April 2022 to the shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company.

