MCX invites proposals for implementation of commodity derivatives

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), India's first listed exchange, aims to implement a new advanced Commodity Derivatives Platform (CDP) for its trading and clearing related services. Apropos to that MCX invites proposals from interested bidders for supply, installation, implementation, training and support, etc. of the derivatives platform.

The details and the Request for Proposal (RFP) documents would be available from 17 October, 2020 on the exchange website in the procurement section (www.mcxindia.com/media/procurement-corner). The eligible bidders desirous of taking up the project for supply of above solutions are invited to submit their techno-commercial and financial proposals as given in the RFP.

Last date for submission of proposals will be 20 November 2020.

