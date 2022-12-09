Lupin appoints Spiro Gavaris as President of U.S. generics business

The drug maker on Thursday (8 December 2022) announced the appointment of Spiro Gavaris as the President of its U.S. generics business.

As part of Lupin's senior leadership team, Spiro will be responsible for the overall strategy, implementation and growth of Lupin's U.S. generics business, the company said.

Spiro joins Lupin with significant experience in the branded, generic and biotech industries. He most recently served as President of specialty generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the President of US injectables at Hikma.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said, Spiro brings strong pharma and biotech experience and has an established track record of success in building generics business across platforms, and in particular on the injectables front.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The drug maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 129.7 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 2,098 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose by 2.2% year on year to Rs 4,091.2 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Lupin were up 0.14% to Rs 755.60 on the BSE.

