Lupin in focus after getting OAI letter from USFDA for MP plant

Lupin has received a letter from the (USFDA) classifying the inspection conducted at the company's (Unit 1) facility in December 2018 as ' Action Indicated' (OAI). The USFDA has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

There are no new drug master files (DMF) and Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending review or approval from the (Unit 1) facility and the company does not believe that this classification will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility. The company is in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the USFDA and remains hopeful of a positive outcome. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

said that its wholly owned subsidiary has increased its shareholding in PJSC Biosintez, Russia, by purchasing 33,958 shares (30221 ordinary shares and 3737 preferred shares) equivalent to 11.86% of under mandatory tender offer. Post completion of this purchase of shares, the total holding of wholly owned subsidiary company increased from 85.10% to 96.96% in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

announced that a meeting of the of the company will be held on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, to consider allotment of unsecured listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of upto Rs 150 crore on private placement basis under tranche III. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

Consumer Care said it has engaged the services of Bain, the, has helped many FMCG companies in develop and execute winning strategies to grow their businesses. Bain will help the company in formulating a front-end strategy for growth and also help in implementing it. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

announced that it has been awarded a technology-driven grid modernization project by (RRVPL), as part of the utility's roadmap to implement grid initiatives and augmenting in the state. Smart Transmission Network and Asset Management System (STNAMS), RRVPL's state-of-the-art power transmission roadmap, was designed to integrate large-scale and support managing existing and future power structure. GE's System (AEMS) will serve as a foundation for RRVPL's roadmap and enable the utility to alter production levels based on demand. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

has received Rs 115.18 crore towards its freight subsidy claims from the and a further amount of Rs 42.55 crore is expected to be received within a week's time. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

(HCL), a leading global company, announced the acquisition of Strong- (SBE), a digital transformation consulting firm with offices in Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, and With this acquisition, SBE will become part of HCL's global Digital and Analytics (HCL Mode 2 services). Strong-Bridge Envision, headquartered in Seattle, WA, is a digital consulting firm specializing in customer experience strategy, transformation, and change management. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

will be watched. Azim Premji, of Foundation, announced after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019, that he has increased his commitment to philanthropy, by irrevocably renouncing more of his personal assets and earmarking them to the endowment, which supports the foundation's philanthropic activities. He has done this by additionally earmarking all economic benefits for philanthropic purposes, in approximately 34% of the shares in (current market value Rs 52,750 crore/$7.5 billion), held by certain entities controlled by him. This action is in addition to his earlier donations to philanthropy, which included Wipro's shares, as well as other assets owned by him. With this action, the total value of the philanthropic endowment corpus contributed by Premji is Rs 1,45,000 crore ($21 billion), which includes 67% of economic ownership of

