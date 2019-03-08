Lupin in focus after USFDA nod for Atorvastatin Tablets

Pharma Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, from the (FDA) to market a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Lipitorfl Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

through a wholly owned subsidiary has entered into an MOU with NMSEZ to sub-lease land of about 4000 acres alongwith the associated development rights by making an initial payment of Rs 2180 crore subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

said that an additional three aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements. The company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and regularly provides them with updates on the efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

Tata Company, a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Tata Coffee, has unveiled its state-of-the art Freeze Dried Production Plant at Binh Duong province of The plant has capacity to manufacture 5000 MT of Freeze Dried Instant Coffee, per annum. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

KNR Constructions has bagged Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with Bid Project Cost of Rs 920 crore and first year O&M cost of Rs 3 crore for the work of 'Four Laning of Oddanchatram - Madathukulam section of NH - 209 under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase - I under the category of Residual Works of NHDP on HAM in with a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 years from the appointed date. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

