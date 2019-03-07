Biocon in focus after USFDA inspection of Bengaluru facility

Biocon said that the USFDA concluded a pre-approval inspection of its insulin drug substance manufacturing facility triggered by a New Drug Application submitted by our insulin AP/customer. The inspection at the Bengaluru facility took place between 25 February 2019 to 5 March 2019, resulting in a Form 483 with six observations. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2019.
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) said that the board of directors of the corporation has approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2019. The objective of payment of interim dividend is to distribute dividends received by the corporation from its subsidiary companies during the year to the corporation's shareholders. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2019.
Vedanta said that the board of directors of the company has approved second interim dividend of Rs 1.85 per share for the Financial Year 2018-19. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2019.
Himachal Futuristic Communications received the Purchase Order (PO) worth about Rs 117 crore from Tata Project for supply of Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) for creating OFC Network Infrastructure under Bharat Net Phase-II Project in the state of Chhattisgarh. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2019.
