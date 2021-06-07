Board of Reliance Infrastructure approves issuance of up to 8.88 cr equity shares / warrants

-
At meeting held on 06 June 2021The Board of Reliance Infrastructure at its meeting held on 06 June 2021 has approved issuance of up to 8,88,00,000 equity shares and / or warrants convertible into equity shares through preferential allotment. The Board also approved to seek enabling authorisations of members for issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds.
