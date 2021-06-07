Arihant Superstructures launches two new projects in Navi Mumbai

Arihant Superstructures announced that in the lockdown (2 wave of Covid-19) months of the first quarter of the current financial year 2021-22, the company has successfully digitally launched two new projects Arihant Advika and Arihant S5Anaika.

Arihant Advika located at Vashi, Navi Mumbai will cater to the High Income Group category and will have an estimated revenue potential of Rs 600 crore. In the affordable housing category, the company has launched 400 units in Arihant 5 Anaika at Taloja, Navi Mumbai in the price category of Rs 28 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.

The new launches add ~700 units to the company's offerings in Q1-FY22.

On the sales front, the company has kept the momentum high with ~250 units booked in the last two months across all projects.

As regards to execution, the company is pleased to update that construction activity at all projects is being carried out in full swing. In Q1-FY22, the company have received commencement approval for the Arihant 5 Anaika Project and excavation work has also commenced for this project.

