Vakrangee partners with NSDL Payments Bank

To provide digital banking services at its network of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra

Vakrangee entered into partnership with NSDL Payments Bank to provide Banking Business Correspondent (BC) services on a Pan India basis through its network of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra's.

Through digital banking the physical barrier of a Bank Branch has been removed which makes this model highly scalable. The existing platform through which Vakrangee is providing other services at the Kendra will be utilized for providing Banking services using APIs, thus ensuring quick rollout and easy customization services across India.

