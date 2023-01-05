Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JBM Auto Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2023.

Engineers India Ltd surged 6.91% to Rs 84.35 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd spiked 5.32% to Rs 550. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51584 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd soared 4.99% to Rs 112.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd added 4.50% to Rs 193.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Tyres Ltd exploded 4.47% to Rs 335.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

