Lupin Ltd in demand

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1032.15, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.38% in last one year as compared to a 82.28% gain in NIFTY and a 67.63% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12272.6, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

