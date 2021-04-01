Tata Steel Ltd spurts 4.55%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 848.8, up 4.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 234.5% in last one year as compared to a 82.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 172.43% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 848.8, up 4.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 14745.7. The Sensex is at 49581.27, up 0.15%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 15.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3977.2, up 4.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 235.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 852.3, up 4.36% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 234.5% in last one year as compared to a 82.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 172.43% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)