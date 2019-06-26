Lupin Ltd soars 1.41%, Gains for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 765.1, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% gain in and a 13.11% gain in the Pharma index.

is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 765.1, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 11827.6. The Sensex is at 39541.97, up 0.27%. has added around 2.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7947.2, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 763.1, up 1.25% on the day. Lupin Ltd is down 14.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% gain in NIFTY and a 13.11% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 19.35 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)