Lupin receives USFDA warning letter for its Somerset site

Lupin has received a warning letter from the U. S. FDA for the Company's Somerset, New Jersey facility.

The U. S. FDA had inspected the Lupin Somerset site from 10 September 2020 to 05 November 2020.

The company does not believe that the warning letter will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility.

