Board of Federal Bank to consider fund raising options

On 16 June 2021The Board of Federal Bank has scheduled a meeting on 16 June 2021 to consider the following:
a) Issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment.
b) Raising of equity capital of the Bank either through rights issue, private placement, Preferential Issue, Further Public Offer( FPO), Qualified Institutional Placement ( QIP), Global Depository Receipts (GDR), American Depository Receipts (ADR), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof.
c) Borrowing/ raising of funds in Indian Currency or any other permitted foreign currency by way of issue debt instruments including but not limited to Additional Tier I bonds (AT1 bonds), Tier II bonds, Long Term Bonds (Infrastructure & Affordable Housing), Masala Bonds, Green bonds, non-convertible debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted by RBI from time to time, in domestic market and/or overseas market, on a private placement basis within the overall borrowing limits of the Bank subject to shareholders approval.
The Board would also consider convening a general meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposals for fund raising, as required.
