Pil Italica Lifestyle plans to set up or acquire facilities in southern India

Pil Italica Lifestyle plans to expand its base in the 5 states of Southern India by setting up or acquiring or leasing additional manufacturing facilities to increase production by 3,600 M. T. per annum.
To cater to the Southern India market, the Company is presently having a fulfillment center at Bangalore and is now planning to set up fulfillment center in Hyderabad and Chennai. These fulfillment centers will provide faster distribution to the company's current distributors and dealers and will also enable the company to expand further and faster across Southern India.
The company will announce its ambitious 5 Year Mega Expansion Plan in its AGM on 24 June 2021.
