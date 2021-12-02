Lupin subsidary, TTP PLC sign deal to develop soft-mist inhalation technology platform

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, Lupin Inc., entered into an agreement with UK-based TTP PLC to buy exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture & commercialize Inhalation products using TTP's soft-mist inhalation technology platform.

Lupin expects to provide healthcare professionals with alternative solutions for delivering affordable inhaled medicines to patients across the globe. Soft-mist inhalation (SMI) technology allows for delivery of inhalatlon drugs from a small, portable hand-held inhaler device without the use of propellants. The individual doses are delivered using a precisely engineered nozzle system to produce a slow-moving and long-sustaining aerosol cloud. Lupin anticipates applications across respiratory care.

Lupin and TTP PLC (The Technology Partnership PLC UK) will jointly develop the device. Lupin will commercially manufacture the device through its network of in-house and external manufacturing locations and also develop and manufacture formulations to be delivered through the device, obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, and commercialize the products globally.

The drug maker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2094.87 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 213.51 crore in Q2 September 2020. On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 5.9% to Rs 4,003.42 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Shares of Lupin gained 0.51% to Rs 875.65 on BSE. Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)