M&M ramps up production for newly launched All-New Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that that its recently launched All-New Thar has crossed 20,000 bookings, within a month of its launch.

Given the overwhelming response to the All-New Thar, the waiting period ranges between 5 to 7 months, on select variants. The variants that have particularly surpassed all expectations are Hard Top Automatic & Manual (both in diesel and gasoline options).

Keeping the unprecedented demand in mind, the company is fast tracking the process of increasing the production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier end to meet this demand and reduce the waiting period for the customers.

Infact the delivery process commenced on 1 November with Thar #1 delivery to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner. The company has also planned mega deliveries of over 500 All-New Thars during the weekend, across the country.

