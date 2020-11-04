The Ramco Cements subscribes to rights issue of Lynks Logistics

The Ramco Cements has invested Rs.2,48,40,712/- in the capital of Lynks Logistics by way of subscribing to 2,48,40,712 equity shares of Rs.1/- each, through their Rights Issue.

Consequent to the investment, the total shareholding of the Company in Lynks Logistics is 47,46,59,029 shares of face value of Rs.1/- each constituting 46.74% of its paid up share capital.

