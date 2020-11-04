TVS Motor Company introduces new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with dual-channel ABS

TVS Motor Company introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (dual-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features, today.

The motorcycle stands tall to its promise of delivering cutting edge technology, using years of racing experience and pedigree, to celebrate the brand's 4 million global sales milestone.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes, namely Sport, Urban and Rain. This intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar.

The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension.

The all new high performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for an enhanced track performance. It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3 step adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with dual-channel ABS will be available starting today in three colours namely, Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newly launched Matte Blue, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike, and is priced at Rs 1,31,050 (ex-showroom Delhi).

