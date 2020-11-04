TVS Motor Company introduces new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with dual-channel ABS

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor Company launches 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal
TVS Motor Company's premium motorcycle brand TVS Apache crosses the 4 million global sales milestone
TVS Motor Oct sales rises 22% YoY
TVS Motor Company records 22% growth in Oct sales volumes
TVS Motor sales grows 27% MoM in July
-
TVS Motor Company introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (dual-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features, today.
The motorcycle stands tall to its promise of delivering cutting edge technology, using years of racing experience and pedigree, to celebrate the brand's 4 million global sales milestone.
The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes, namely Sport, Urban and Rain. This intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar.
The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension.
The all new high performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for an enhanced track performance. It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3 step adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.
The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with dual-channel ABS will be available starting today in three colours namely, Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newly launched Matte Blue, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike, and is priced at Rs 1,31,050 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU