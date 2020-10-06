M&M receives 9000 bookings for recently launched All-New Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its legendary SUV, the All-New Thar has already crossed 9,000 bookings, since its launch on 02 October 2020.

This, despite only 18 cities being part of phase one markets where test drive and demo vehicles are available.

The All-New Thar becomes the only SUV in the 4X4 lifestyle category to record this booking milestone in such a short span of time.

