Spandana Sphoorty Financial to consider rollover of NCDs

On 21 October 2020Spandana Sphoorty Financial announced that the Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the company will meet on 21 October 2020 to consider and approve the roll over with the proposed amendment(s) and alteration(s) of certain terms and conditions in relation to the 325 Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs. 32,50,00,000 issued by the Company under ISIN INE572J07067.
