Macrotech Developers features amongst top 13% of companies in S&P Global CSA 2021

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) receives an exceptional score in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Following a thorough evaluation across the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) dimensions, Lodha scored 58 out of 100 in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. This was Macrotech Developers first attempt at the assessment.

With the company performing in the 87 percentile in the Real Estate industry, it is amongst the top 13% of companies assessed globally under S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment this year.

