Wipro to strengthen its cybersecurity biz with acquisition of Edgile

Wipro announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.

Edgile is recognized by security and risk leaders for its unique business-aligned cybersecurity capability, deep understanding of the changing regulatory environment and enabling cloud transformations that help secure the modern enterprise. In addition, the company's strategy-first approach and Quick Start solutions will allow the combined entity to deliver enhanced value in strategic cybersecurity services.

Together, Wipro and Edgile will develop Wipro CyberTransform, an integrated suite that will help enterprises enhance boardroom governance of cybersecurity risk, invest in robust cyber strategies, and reap the value of practical security in action.

In collaboration with an extensive roster of alliance partners from Wipro and Edgile, WiproCyberTransform will enable organizations to accelerate their digital transformation and operate in virtual, digital supply chains all in a highly secure manner.

Earlier this year, Wipro strengthened its cybersecurity business by acquiring Ampion, a leading provider of cybersecurity services in Australia, and the cybersecurity practice at Capco, a leading consultancy in the BFSI sector in Europe and the US. Additionally, through its Wipro Ventures arm, the company continues to invest in innovative cybersecurity start-ups, demonstrating the firm's strong commitment towards providing industry leading cybersecurity solutions across sectors and regions.

