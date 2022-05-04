Macrotech Developers update on scheme of merger

Macrotech Developers announced that the certified copy of the final Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, ('NCLT') along with the Scheme approving Merger by Absorption, of 9 wholly owned subsidiaries i.e.

Anantnath Constructions and Farms, Sitaldas Estate , MMR Social Housing, Bellissimo Estate, Renovar Green Consultants, Kora Constructions, Luxuria Complex, Odeon Theatres and Properties, and Palava Industrial and Logistics Park with Macrotech Developers has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on 30 April 2022 upon which the Scheme has become effective.

