Magma Fincorp announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
K K Fincorp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 254.42% in the June 2020 quarter
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Magma Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
With effect from 08 November 2020Magma Fincorp announced that Mayank Poddar (DIN: 00009409) serving the Company as an Executive Director of the Company for more than 30 years have decided to step down from the Executive role and now continue as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 8th November 2020 due to his personal reasons.
Consequently the designation of Poddar has changed from Whole time Director to Non-Executive Director with effect 8 November 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU