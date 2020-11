Magma Fincorp announces change in directorate

With effect from 08 November 2020

Magma Fincorp announced that Mayank Poddar (DIN: 00009409) serving the Company as an Executive Director of the Company for more than 30 years have decided to step down from the Executive role and now continue as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 8th November 2020 due to his personal reasons.

Consequently the designation of Poddar has changed from Whole time Director to Non-Executive Director with effect 8 November 2020.

