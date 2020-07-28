Mahan Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 72.22% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Mahan Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 72.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.310.18 72 0.690.45 53 OPM %22.58-55.56 --130.43-726.67 - PBDT0.07-0.10 LP -0.90-3.27 72 PBT0.07-0.10 LP -0.90-3.27 72 NP0.08-0.10 LP -0.89-3.63 75
