Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net Loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.521.90 -20 OPM %-6.58-24.74 -PBDT-0.27-0.65 58 PBT-0.63-1.05 40 NP-0.63-1.05 40

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 18:50 IST

