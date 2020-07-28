Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net Loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.521.90-6.58-24.74-0.27-0.65-0.63-1.05-0.63-1.05

