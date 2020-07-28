Automobile Corporation Of Goa reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 92.07% to Rs 9.44 croreNet loss of Automobile Corporation Of Goa reported to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.07% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.44119.11 -92 OPM %-92.067.56 -PBDT-5.8211.60 PL PBT-7.0910.28 PL NP-6.896.64 PL
