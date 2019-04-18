Mahindra and Ford to co-develop midsize SUV

Mahindra Group and Ford Motor Company took the next step in strengthening their ongoing strategic alliance in India with a definitive agreement to co-develop a midsize sports utility vehicle (SUV).
Under the new agreement, Mahindra and Ford will work together to introduce a benchmark product for India and emerging markets.
The new agreement reinforces the steady progress made since the announcement of the strategic alliance between the two companies in September 2017, followed by an announcement on powertrain sharing and connected car solutions in October 2018.
The new midsize sports utility vehicle (C-SUV) will have a common Mahindra product platform and powertrain, thus driving engineering and commercial efficiencies.
