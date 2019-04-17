JUST IN
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Acetazolamide

Capital Market 

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFI)A to market Acetazolamide for Injection USP (US RLD Diamox for Injection), 500 mg per single-dose vial.

It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Acetazolamide is a potent carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, effective in the control of fluid secretion (e.g. some types of glaucoma), treatment of certain convulsive disorders (e. g. epilepsy) and promotion of diuresis in instances of abnormal fluid retention (e.g. cardiac edema).

The group now has 262 approvals and has so far filed over 350 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

