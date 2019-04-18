JUST IN
SpiceJet to add six more Boeing 737s

SpiceJet will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease.

These six aircrafts are in addition to the 16 B737s and 5 Q400s that the airline will soon induct. The total number of planes to be inducted in the immediate future now stands at 27.

Subject to regulatory approvals the aircraft would begin joining SpiceJet's fleet in the next 10 days.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 10:20 IST

