L&T's Heavy Engineering arm bags significant contracts

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won significant contracts for critical reactors, equipment and systems for Process Plant sector, against stiff global competition.
Orders from international clients are mainly from the US, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia.
The company classifies significant contracts of value between Rs 1000-2500 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU