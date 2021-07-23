Mahindra Holidays soars on bonus issue proposal

-
-
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India jumped 7.64% to Rs 333.15 after the company said that its board will meet on Thursday, 29 July 2021, to consider a proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares.
On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2021.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL), India's leading company in the leisure hospitality industry, offers quality family holidays primarily through vacation ownership memberships. While Club Mahindra is the flagship brand, the other brands offered by the company are Club Mahindra Fundays and Svaastha Spa.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.17 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 164.57 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 24.5% YoY from Rs 465.41 crore.
