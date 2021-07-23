Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 32.3 points or 0.58% at 5566.63 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 5.25%), Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 4.99%),Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 4.94%),Balaji Amines Ltd (up 4.57%),Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 4.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pennar Industries Ltd (up 4.01%), Birla Corporation Ltd (up 3.88%), Ruchira Papers Ltd (up 3.12%), Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 3%), and Satia Industries Ltd (up 2.98%).

On the other hand, Greenpanel Industries Ltd (down 2.37%), Sagar Cements Ltd (down 1.87%), and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 1.81%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 70.13 or 0.13% at 52767.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.3 points or 0.13% at 15802.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.63 points or 0.17% at 26442.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.43 points or 0.27% at 8088.28.

On BSE,1480 shares were trading in green, 1184 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

