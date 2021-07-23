Volumes soar at Mphasis Ltd counter

Mphasis Ltd clocked volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35050 shares

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 July 2021.

Mphasis Ltd clocked volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35050 shares. The stock gained 6.61% to Rs.2,555.40. Volumes stood at 45365 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Copper Ltd witnessed volume of 5.57 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.144.90. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 45791 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17148 shares. The stock increased 4.90% to Rs.2,967.85. Volumes stood at 46822 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd witnessed volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.220.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd saw volume of 19695 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7712 shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.1,110.00. Volumes stood at 21647 shares in the last session.

