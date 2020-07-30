Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 86.52% to Rs 14.32 croreNet loss of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 19.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.52% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.32106.22 -87 OPM %-188.623.13 -PBDT-22.8917.16 PL PBT-24.7215.18 PL NP-19.9812.92 PL
