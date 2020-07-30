JUST IN
ONGC to raise Rs 5000 crore through NCDs
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 33.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 3218.67 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 33.11% to Rs 314.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 235.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 3218.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2854.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3218.672854.69 13 OPM %18.3715.63 -PBDT546.69411.65 33 PBT475.91342.26 39 NP314.03235.91 33

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:52 IST

