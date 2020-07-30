Gokaldas Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.68% to Rs 233.83 croreNet loss of Gokaldas Exports reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.68% to Rs 233.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 342.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales233.83342.24 -32 OPM %6.565.75 -PBDT8.9620.37 -56 PBT-3.897.63 PL NP-3.8933.68 PL
