Mahindra Lifespace launches residential project in Pune

The real estate developer said it launched its residential project, 'Mahindra Citadel Phase 1' at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune Region on 17 November 2022.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is engaged in the development of residential projects and large formats developments such as integrated cities and industrial clusters.

On consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations grew 17.8% to Rs 69.79 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.24% at Rs 396 on the BSE.

