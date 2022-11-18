Metal shares edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 19.48 points or 0.1% at 19894.87 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.81%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.64%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.28%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.18%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.12%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.34%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.25%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.2%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 43.74 or 0.07% at 61706.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.35 points or 0.14% at 18317.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 18.33 points or 0.06% at 28898.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.87 points or 0.02% at 8915.95.

On BSE,1495 shares were trading in green, 1255 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

