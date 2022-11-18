Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 12.56 points or 0.14% at 8895.96 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Bank of Maharashtra (up 8.66%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 5.33%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 4.96%),Indian Overseas Bank (up 4.94%),PB Fintech Ltd (up 4.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bank of India (up 4.44%), UCO Bank (up 4.05%), IIFL Finance Ltd (up 3.97%), Central Bank of India (up 3.94%), and Union Bank of India (up 3.84%).

On the other hand, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (down 3.28%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 3.11%), and Manappuram Finance Ltd (down 2.41%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 43.74 or 0.07% at 61706.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.35 points or 0.14% at 18317.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 18.33 points or 0.06% at 28898.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.87 points or 0.02% at 8915.95.

On BSE,1495 shares were trading in green, 1255 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

