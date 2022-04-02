Mahindra & Mahindra announces restructuring of step down subsidiary in Finland

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India , a listed subsidiary of the Company (MHRIL) informed that the following step-down subsidiaries of MHRIL, incorporated in Finland, have been merged with Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland (HCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of MHRIL, with effect from 01 April 2022: 1. KiinteistOy Rauhan Ranta 1, 2. KiinteistOy Rauhan Ranta 2, 3. KiinteistOy Kylpyltorni 1, 4. KiinteistOy Spa Lofts 2, 5. KiinteistOy Spa Lofts 3, 6.

KiinteistOy Tiurunniemi, 7. KiinteistOy Vanha Ykktii, 8. KiinteistOy Katinnurkka, 9. KiinteistOy Tenetinlahti, 10. KiinteistOy Himos Gardens, 11. KiinteistOy Kuusamon Pulkkajvi 1 12. KiinteistOy Mlniemi

Consequently, the above-mentioned companies have ceased to be subsidiaries of HCR and of MHRIL and that of the Company with effect from 1 April 2022.

