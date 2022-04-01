HFCL completes optical fiber cable network in Jharkhand under BharatNet Project

HFCL announced the successful completion of laying optical fiber cable (OFC) in the state of Jharkhand under the Government of India's prestigious BharatNet Project.

HFCL has completed connectivity of 1,789 Gram Panchayats through GPON network wherein 7765 kms of OFC network has been laid out thereby providing Broadband connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats of Jharkhand. Despite tough terrains and other challenges in the State, Jharkhand has become the first State in the Country to provide connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats of the State under State-led model of BharatNet Programme of the Government of India.

