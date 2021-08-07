Mahindra & Mahindra appoints directors

-
-
Mahindra & Mahindra announced the appointment of Nisaba Godrej (DIN: 00591503) as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 8 August 2020 to 7 August 2025.
The company also appointed Nisaba Godrej (DIN: 00591503) as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 8 August 2020 to 7 August 2025.
