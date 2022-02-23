Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services launches special deposit scheme

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced the launch of a Special Deposit Scheme. This scheme, aimed specifically for digitally affluent customers is part of the company's Digitisation drive.

Under these scheme, the depositors can place their deposits for a tenure of 30 and 42 months, which will carry 6.20% and 6.50% interest rate respectively.

Both cumulative and non-cumulative options are available for depositors to choose from. Further, senior citizens shall be eligible for another 20 bps higher rates.

The company will offer this Special Deposit Scheme through digital mode to depositors via the company website https://www.mahindrafinance.com/ for investment.

