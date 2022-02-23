Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services launches special deposit scheme

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss partners with Indian Bank for co-lending to priority sector
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd spurts 4.66%, rises for third straight session
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd soars 2.45%, Gains for third straight session
Benchmarks extend losses; auto shares fall for 2nd day
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd up for five straight sessions
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced the launch of a Special Deposit Scheme. This scheme, aimed specifically for digitally affluent customers is part of the company's Digitisation drive.
Under these scheme, the depositors can place their deposits for a tenure of 30 and 42 months, which will carry 6.20% and 6.50% interest rate respectively.
Both cumulative and non-cumulative options are available for depositors to choose from. Further, senior citizens shall be eligible for another 20 bps higher rates.
The company will offer this Special Deposit Scheme through digital mode to depositors via the company website https://www.mahindrafinance.com/ for investment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU