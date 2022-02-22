Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh state

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The project entails development of six lane Sargi- Basanwahi section on NH-130-CD Road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The company bid project cost is Rs 1141 crore.

