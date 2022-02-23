Max Ventures completes 100% leasing out of office space in Max House - Phase 1

Max Ventures and Industries has announced today that Max House - Phase 1 is now 100% leased out to marquee domestic and international clients. Its flexible managed office offering at Max House under the name of WorkWell suites is fully signed up as well.

Max House is the 2nd Grade A+ commercial real estate offering by Max Estates. Max House is located at the epicenter of the Secondary Business District of Delhi, Okhla, offering prime real estate spread across 8 office floors.

It witnessed strong interest and leased out completely during Q3FY22 at a significant rental premium to its micro market. Average rental rate for Max House Phase 1 now stands at ~ Rs. 125 per square feet per month.

Samsung India Electronics, Nykaa Fashion, Religare Enterprises, DSK Legal, and Dhampur Sugar Mills are some of the key occupiers. The latest addition to the marquee list includes one of the largest US based retail companies - Target Sourcing Services India which will occupy 26,608 Sq. Ft. at Max House.

