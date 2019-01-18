JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Turnover in F&O segment drops sharply

Board of Duke Offshore appoints director
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 2146.99 cr through public issue of NCDs

Capital Market 

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has raised Rs 2146.99 crore through public issue of NCDs. The Bond Issue Committee on 18 January 2019 has approved the following -

a.

The allotment of 181,01,224 Secured Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1000 each.

b. The allotment of 33,68,723 Unsecured Subordinated Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1000 each.

The NCDs shall be listed on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements