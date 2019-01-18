Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 2146.99 cr through public issue of NCDs

-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has raised Rs 2146.99 crore through public issue of NCDs. The Bond Issue Committee on 18 January 2019 has approved the following -
The allotment of 181,01,224 Secured Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1000 each.
b. The allotment of 33,68,723 Unsecured Subordinated Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1000 each.
The NCDs shall be listed on BSE.
